KV School Admission 2020-2021: Here Are All The Details Related To The Admission Process

All the notification regarding Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020-21 will be issued soon by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The Kendriya Vidyalaya offers Admission for the following classes: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. This is for the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel. The official notification for KV school admission 2020-21 will be issued in the first week of March. Candidates can take admission to KV school from the month of March. Check out the complete details about Kendriya Vidyalaya school admission form 2020-21.

Also read | Delhi Violence: Further Delay In Conducting Exams May Hamper Chances Of Admission To Professional Courses, Says CBSE

KV School Admission 2020-21

Students have to do their Online registrations in order to take admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya school. Online Registration for the class 1st will start from the week of March. Online Registration for Class 11 will start after the declaration of the 10th Class Board Result. All students have to compulsorily complete their online registration as soon as possible because, after the last date, their forms will not be accepted at all. So those who are willing to get KV school admission 2020 can fill up an admission form.

KVS Online Admission Form 2020-21

Name of Organization KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) Classes Class I to XI Application Mode Online Also Known as KVS Official Website kvsonlineadmission.in Registration for Class II onwards (except Class XI) Update Soon Registration for Class XI Within 10 days after the declaration of Board results

Also read | Kerala: Govt School Denies Admission To Child For Not Filling Caste, Religion Columns

The Admission Notification for Kendriya Vidyalaya has not been issued yet. It has been announced by KVS on 03-03-2020 that there have to be some essential changes/modifications in KVS Admission Guidelines which are underway. Therefore, the admission process of Kendriya Vidyalaya shall be started after such changes/modifications are effected in KVS Admission Guidelines. KVS will issue detailed and thorough instructions/ guidelines very soon regarding this subject.

Here are the tentative dates of the Admission process of Kendriya Vidyalaya:

Events Tentative Dates Releasing of Notification Last week of February 2020 Registration for Class-I Starting Week of March Last Date of Online Registration for Class-I 3rd Week of March Provisionally selected list for Class-I & admission for Class-I March/April Registration for Class-II onwards (except Class XI) 1st to 2nd Week of April Declaration of List Class II onwards 2nd Week of April Admission for Class II onwards 2nd to 3rd week of April Last date for admission Except for Class XI Last Week of April Last date of Admission for class XI 1st Week of July

KVS Admission 2020-20 for Class 1 to 11 | Eligibility Criteria

Before making your Online Registration, just make sure that the child must fit the eligibility conditions in order to take admission to KV School. A child must be minimum 5-year-old as on the last date in the academic year for admission in class 1st. The Minimum and Maximum age of the students as per the classes are shown in the below table. The students are advised to please check Eligibility Criteria before applying for the KV Admission Form 2020-21.

Also read | IIT Delhi Admission 2020 And Everything That You Should Know About It

Class Minimum Age Maximum Age on 31st March 1 05 07 2 06 08 3 07 09 4 08 10 5 09 11 6 10 12 7 11 13 8 12 14 9 13 15 10 14 16

Required Documents for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020-21

For getting admission into Class I, submitting a birth certificate as age proof is compulsory.

For grandchildren of Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be required compulsorily.

For grandchildren of KVS employees, a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be needed.

Caste certificate if that child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable is required.

A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of the office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters is a must.

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees

Residence Proof.

Official Website – https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

Also read | Delhi violence: Further delay in conducting exams may hamper chances of admission to professional courses, says CBSE