JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released

JNU Admission form for the year 2020 has been released on March 2. In order to enrol for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, the candidates will have to clear the entrance exam which is known as JNUEE Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam. The university conducts the entrance exam to offer admissions in various fields of engineering, science, law, humanities etc. For the program of Biotechnology, JNU CEEB will be conducted.

Also Read: CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download

Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020- Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Wild Life Assistant Grade II

Follow these simple steps to apply online for the JNUEE 2020

Step 1: The candidate will have to apply for the online registration

Step 2: The candidate will then have to fill the application form

Step 3: The candidates will have to upload the scanned photo and the scanned signature

Step 4: The candidates will have to pay the examination fees

The last day to submit the application form is March 31, 2020

For JNU Admission, after the candidates have successfully submitted their application form, they will receive a unique application number. The candidates are supposed to remember their application number. This application number is very useful for future references. The application form will be considered submitted once the payment of the application fee is successful.

JNU Admission 2020 eligibility

Considering the nationality, not just the Indian candidates but also the international candidates are eligible to apply. The minimum required age is 17 years as on October 2020 only for B.A. Hons. first year programme. However, for other courses, there is no age limit.

JNU Admission 2020 Admit card

The admit card for JNU Admission 2020 will release on April 30, 2020. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The candidates are required to use their unique application number and password in order to download their admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document which the candidates are supposed to carry on the day of examinations.

Also Read: RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released For The Post Of Skilled Supporting Staff

Also Read: MPSC Result 2020 For Police Sub-Inspector Declared On The Official Website