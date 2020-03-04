JNU Admission For 2020: Entrance Exam And Admit Card Date Released

JNU Admission form for the year 2020 has been released on March 2. In order to enrol for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, the candidates will have to clear the entrance exam which is known as JNUEE Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam. The university conducts the entrance exam to offer admissions in various fields of engineering, science, law, humanities etc. For the program of Biotechnology, JNU CEEB will be conducted.
Also Read: CET Admit Card: MAH CET (MBA CET) Admit Card 2020- Check How To Download
Also Read: KPSC Recruitment 2020- Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Wild Life Assistant Grade II
For JNU Admission, after the candidates have successfully submitted their application form, they will receive a unique application number. The candidates are supposed to remember their application number. This application number is very useful for future references. The application form will be considered submitted once the payment of the application fee is successful.
Considering the nationality, not just the Indian candidates but also the international candidates are eligible to apply. The minimum required age is 17 years as on October 2020 only for B.A. Hons. first year programme. However, for other courses, there is no age limit.
The admit card for JNU Admission 2020 will release on April 30, 2020. The candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The candidates are required to use their unique application number and password in order to download their admit card. The admit card is a mandatory document which the candidates are supposed to carry on the day of examinations.
Also Read: RPCAU Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released For The Post Of Skilled Supporting Staff
Also Read: MPSC Result 2020 For Police Sub-Inspector Declared On The Official Website