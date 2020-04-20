Amid Lockdown, KVS Uses Digital Platforms To Compensate Students For Loss Of Teaching

As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in the country, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has taken various steps to continue teaching the students through digital platforms and compensate for the loss of studies.

“A large number of teachers are connecting with their students through digital platforms to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time,” KVS said in a statement on Monday.

Recorded lessons and live programs of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be played for the secondary and senior secondary classes from their Swayam Prabha Portal. KVS has also shared the schedule of these lessons.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has appointed some teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at the SwayamPrabha portal to address the queries and doubts of the students through Skype and Live Web Chat. The details of the appointed teachers have been shared with all the ROs.

Ensure mental well-being

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the KVS principals and teachers are also reaching out to their students to ensure their mental well-being.

“In view of the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it was decided that on a formal request from any defense authority or district administration, the schools shall allow the use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases,” the statement further read.

As many as 80 KVS across the country has been taken over by various authorities to be used as quarantine centers. The teachers and non-teaching employees here have contributed over Rs 10 crores to the PM-CARES Fund to support the nation in its fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India's doubling rate of COVID-19 — the number of days in which cases double — has improved to 7.5 due to lockdown, as against 3.4 before the nationwide lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country has also improved to 14.75%, even as the rate of increase in fresh positive cases has jumped.

