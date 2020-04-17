'Private Schools Cannot Hike Fees, Online Education To Be Imparted To All': Manish Sisodia

While talking about the latest update regarding the state of Coronavirus in the capital city, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia revealed that the AAP-led government was feeding 10 lakh people everyday amid the lockdown. He also spoke sought for cooperation among people in the middle of this crisis.

"We all should cooperate with each other at this point in time, we need to work with the utmost compassion. The Delhi government is working very energetically. We are providing free ration to the poor and feeding 10 lakh people daily," said Manish Sisodia.

'Private schools cannot hike fees'

Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister spoke about how the city had started providing online classes in government schools as well. He added that certain private schools in Delhi had hiked their fee without taking permission from the government. "It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees," said Sisodia.

"No school will ask for 3 months fee, they can ask for one-month tuition fees only. The online education that is being given will have to be given to all the children, even the children of parents who are unable to pay the fees," he added.

Currently, the total number of novel Coronavirus cases in the capital city have mounted to 1,640. The COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday are the highest in a day in the city, where a total of 38 people have died due to the disease, according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)

