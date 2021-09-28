LIC AAO Result 2021 Declared For Prelims Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

LIC AAO Result 2021: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, LIC, has declared the preliminary exam results for September 28, 2021. Candidates can now download their LIC AAO Result 2021 by visiting the official website of LIC-licindia. in. The LIC AAO examination was conducted on August 28, 2021, for the post of Assitant Engineer, AA, and AAO.

All those candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam can appear for the mains exam. The Examination Authority is soon likely to announce the timetable and other information on the mains exam in the coming week. This year the Prelims examination was conducted in offline mode in various centers across the country and the Mains exam is also going to be held in the same way. To download the merit list, follow the steps given below and use the direct link - LIC AAO Result 2021

LIC AAO Result 2021: Here's how to download LIC AAO Result

STEP 1: To download LIC 2021 AAO Result candidates need to visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India -n licindia.in

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage go to the ' Career Tab'

STEP 3: Click on ‘LIC AAO Result 2021’ and download the merit list according to the respective branch.

STEP 4: Candidates can also search their names on the list.

STEP 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

LIC AAO Result | More details

This year, the students received their admit cards 10 days before the examination, so the chances are high that the examination department will declare the main admit card 2021 before 10 days. Notably, the selection of candidates will be solely based on their performance in the prelims, mains, and interview rounds. We strongly recommend the candidates to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI