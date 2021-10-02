Maharashtra Education Min Meets Officials Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools, Checks SOPs

In view of the decline in COVID cases across Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has announced the reopening of schools from October 4. Ahead of the school resumption in the state, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting on Saturday, October 2, to discuss the preparedness of schools across the state. The administrative officials also participated in the discussion and gave useful suggestions for the smooth functioning of the schools.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research Maharashtra has also prepared an action plan to work on, that will be implemented on the ground level. All the measures regarding the school's resumption have already been announced. However, today's meeting was held to discuss the possible practical hurdles that school authorities and students may face at the time of the resumption of offline classes. As per the latest instruction issued by Varsha Gaikwad, the state education officers of the state are directed to personally visit schools and examine the situation after the resumption.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the state education minister said, "For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with the health department and local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half."

With schools reopening Monday onwards,held a meeting with senior education department officials, education officers across the state to assess preparedness. Officials gave some welcome suggestions during the meeting. These will surely help. @msbshse@CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/PPngHJWJbF — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 2, 2021

Maharashtra schools reopening on October 4; Check SOPs

According to guidelines issued by the education department, students in schools will have to maintain social distancing inside the classroom.

This time the schools are asked to function in staggered hours.

Schools have been directed to mandatorily set up health clinics for the worst-case scenarios.

Everyday sanitization of classrooms and school premises is mandatory.

Students will have to maintain a staggered entry system while keeping a distance from each other.

Wearing masks is compulsory for all, along with regular handwashing.

Homework assignments to be given online wherever possible.

Schools must provide safe transport plans for students.

Image: PTI/ANI