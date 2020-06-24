ICSE Maharashtra News: State Government Does Not Allow 10th And 12th Board Exams

The Maharashtra government reportedly told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it could not permit the board to conduct ICSE exams due to the current COVID-19 situation in the state. On June 22, 2020, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a State Disaster Management meeting. They decided that the exams, which were to begin from June 2, 2020, will not take place. Read on:

According to a report, the state relied upon a letter by Vandana Krishna, who is the additional chief secretary of the School Education Department. It read that the state cannot permit the conduct of ICSE exams from July 2, 2020, because of the increasing coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Talking about the pending CBSE exams, which have not taken place all over the country, the information came that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. So, the court adjourned the matter to June 29, 2020. As per a report, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice S.S. Shinde was hearing through video conferencing a public interest litigation petition, which a father filed whose child is studying in class 10th of a school affiliated with the ICSE.

According to reports, previously, a senior counsel Darius Khambata, who was appearing for the ICSE, said that students of class 10th and 12th could physically take final exams scheduled to conduct in July or opt for marks on internal assessment. He also said that apart from physical appearance to write the exams, their decision also gives an option to an examinee, who is unwilling to write the papers physically, to have his final results based on marks that he received at the pre-board exams or internal assessment. Moreover, they could also consider the examinee’s grades in papers that he/she had already written.

Council for the Indian School Certificate examinations had earlier decided to hold its pending exams between July 2, 2020, to July 12, 2020, across Maharashtra. Reportedly, it happened after the exams could not take place in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So, Arvind Tiwari from Mumbai had filed a petition challenging the board’s decision. According to reports, he had claimed that the number of coronavirus cases was continually rising making it inappropriate to conduct exams but to declare results based on the assessment of the past performance of students in their internals.



