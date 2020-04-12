Maha Govt Cancels 2nd Semester Exams For Class 9 & 11; Scraps Last Board Exam Of Class 10

With the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra amid Coronavirus (COVID-19), the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Sunday, announced that the second semester of class 9 and 11 has been canceled, taking the first semester marks into account for promotion to grade 10. Moreover, she added that the government has also cancelled the last examination for Class 10 held on March 23 - namely Social science Paper -2 (Geography) amid the Coronavirus crisis. Currently, Maharashtra's tally tops among all states at 1761 with 127 deaths.

COVID-19: India sees 909 new cases & 34 deaths in 24 hrs; Centre says '20% cases critical'

Maharashtra: 2nd-semester exams cancelled, last board exam cancelled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve decided to cancel the second semester examinations for grade 9th & 11th. Also, we’ve decided to cancel the last examination which was unresolved for grade 10th. @CMOMaharashtra @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @SATAVRAJEEV pic.twitter.com/ShJ18C2ccB — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2020

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region as national capital battles Coronavirus

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

Telangana extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30; to lift it in phases thereafter

States for lockdown

Apart from Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have officially extended the lockdown and several other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu are mulling to extend the lockdown atleast till end of April. Some other states like Chhatisgarh, Meghalaya, Kerala, which have not seen a rapid increase in cases, have preferred a selective lockdown, relaxing curfew in most parts and limiting lockdown to COVID-19 hotspots. Most states have also readied exit-plans in case the Centre does not announce a nationwide lockdown post-April 14.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends COVID-19 lockdown in state till April 30

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.