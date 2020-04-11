The Debate
The Debate
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Extends COVID-19 Lockdown In State Till April 30

Politics

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30, after attending PM-CM conference

Uddhav

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. Maharashtra has reported 1574 cases with 110 deaths - of which Mumbai amounts to 1008 and 64 deaths.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

"I will extend the lockdown in Maharashtra post-April 14 till April 30 at least. The time extension of the lockdown is in our hands. The sooner we break the 'Sakhli' (human chain) of lockdown, we can come out of lockdown. It is possible to lift lockdown in some places, and we will inform the details if and when implemented. But in major areas, like Mumbai, it is important to extend lockdown," he said. 
 

