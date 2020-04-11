Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Extends COVID-19 Lockdown In State Till April 30

After PM Modi's conference with all state chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. Maharashtra has reported 1574 cases with 110 deaths - of which Mumbai amounts to 1008 and 64 deaths.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30