Manabadi TS SSC Result 2021: See List Of Websites And Steps To Check Telangana SSC Results

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana government will on Friday announce the class 10 results 2021. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the TS SSC Results at around 11:30 am today. Once the Telangana SSC results are released, students will be able to check their grades online. The TS SSC Result 2021 will be available on the official websites and some third-party websites as well.

Click here to check TS SSC Result Live Updates

Where to check TS SSC Result 2021

Once the Manabadi Telangana Class 10 board result is declared, students will be able to download their scorecards from any of the websites from the list given below. Students must keep their admit cards handy to log in for class 10 results. The TS SSC Results will be uploaded on the following websites:

Manabadi.co.in bse.telangana.gov.in results.cgg.gov.in indiaresults.com telangana.indiaresults.com examresults.net www.examresults.net/telangana

Steps to check TS SSC Results 2021:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Key in your roll number as mentioned in the admit card

Key in the required information on the login page and submit

Your TS SSC Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Telangana government to promote all students

This year, the Telangana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams that were scheduled to be held between May 17 and 26. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government had announced to promote all the students based on internal assessments. Over 5,21,393 class 10 students will get grades on the basis of Formative Assessment (FA-1).