TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Manabadi SSC Result Out, Link To Be Active At 3 Pm

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
www.bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
Manabadi.co.in
results.cgg.gov.in
indiaresults.com
telangana.indiaresults.com
examresults.net
www.examresults.net/telangana
Telangana Board has declared the class 10 or TS SSC Results 2021. However, the TS SSC marks memo/ result link will be activated at 3 pm today.
TS SSC Result 2021 has been declared. All 5.2 lakh students have been promoted. 2.1 lakh students got 10 CGPA. Result link will be activated at 3 pm today.
In the years 2020 and 2021, all students have been promoted making the pass percent- 100. Let's take a look at the previous years' pass percentage.
In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 92.43%.
In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83,78%
In the year 2017, the pass percentage was 84.15%
In the year 2016, the pass percentage was 85.63%
The official website of the Telangana Board - bse.telangana.gov.in has been crashed due to a heavy server. Students will have to wait for few more minutes and check back later to download their TS SSC Results.
TS SSC result 2021 will be declared shortly. The Telangana TS SSC marks memo is being uploaded and the link to download it will be activated at 11:30 am.
Telangana BSE will release the TS SSC marks memo at 11:30 am. As per reports, the results have been uploaded on the official websites and the link will be activated shortly.
Over five lakh students are eagerly waiting for their Telangana class 10 board exams. The TS SSC Results will be declared at 11 am or by 11:30 am today. All students will be promoted.
In just half an hour, students can expect their Telangana TS SSC Result 2021. State education minister will announce the class 10 results. 100% of the students will pass as the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. The result will be out at around 11 am.
Students can check their Telangana SSC Results 2021 on the following websites.
Manabadi.co.in
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
indiaresults.com
telangana.indiaresults.com
examresults.net
www.examresults.net/telangana
In the year 2020 also, the Telangana government had to cancel some papers of class 10 exam the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the month of March. The exam had to be stopped mid-way. Students were then evaluated on the basis of internal assessments for those papers.
Students will be evaluated on the basis of an internal assessment scheme. “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 percent of internal marks to 100 percent marks,” the official letter from Telangana Board reads.
Telangana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also announced to promote all students to the next class on the basis of internal assessment. This year around five lakh students have registered for the class 10 exam. They will be awarded grades only.
Once the Telangana SSC Result 2021 is declared, students should visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage, find a link that reads TS SSC Result 2021
Key in your roll number and submit
Your TS SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout.
Students will get only grades this year as all students are promoted to the next class.
Telangana Class 10 board exams will be declared today. Students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment as the class 10 board exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Students will get grades only.