TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Manabadi SSC Result Out, Link To Be Active At 3 Pm

TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana TS SSC result is declared. 5.2 lakh students are promoted based on internal assessment. 2.1 lakh student get 10 CGPA.

TS SSC Result

12:36 IST, May 21st 2021
Websites to check Manabadi SSC Results 2021

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

Manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

indiaresults.com 

telangana.indiaresults.com

examresults.net

www.examresults.net/telangana

12:17 IST, May 21st 2021
TS SSC Result link to be activated at 3 pm

Telangana Board has declared the class 10 or TS SSC Results 2021. However, the TS SSC marks memo/ result link will be activated at 3 pm today. 

12:05 IST, May 21st 2021
TS SSC Result declared

TS SSC Result 2021 has been declared. All 5.2 lakh students have been promoted. 2.1 lakh students got 10 CGPA. Result link will be activated at 3 pm today.

11:32 IST, May 21st 2021
TS SSC Result: Check pass percentage of previous years

In the years 2020 and 2021, all students have been promoted making the pass percent- 100. Let's take a look at the previous years' pass percentage. 

In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 92.43%.

In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83,78%

In the year 2017, the pass percentage was 84.15%

In the year 2016, the pass percentage was 85.63%

11:26 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana Board official website crashed

The official website of the Telangana Board - bse.telangana.gov.in has been crashed due to a heavy server. Students will have to wait for few more minutes and check back later to download their TS SSC Results.

11:07 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 shortly, marks memo link to be activated at 11:30

TS SSC result 2021 will be declared shortly. The Telangana TS SSC marks memo is being uploaded and the link to download it will be activated at 11:30 am. 

10:46 IST, May 21st 2021
TS SSC Marks Memo to be released soon

Telangana BSE will release the TS SSC marks memo at 11:30 am. As per reports, the results have been uploaded on the official websites and the link will be activated shortly. 

10:40 IST, May 21st 2021
Over 5 lakh students waiting for TS SSC results

Over five lakh students are eagerly waiting for their Telangana class 10 board exams. The TS SSC Results will be declared at 11 am or by 11:30 am today. All students will be promoted. 

10:34 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 shortly

In just half an hour, students can expect their Telangana TS SSC Result 2021. State education minister will announce the class 10 results. 100% of the students will pass as the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. The result will be out at around 11 am.

10:31 IST, May 21st 2021
09:51 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana Board Results: What had happened last year

In the year 2020 also, the Telangana government had to cancel some papers of class 10 exam the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the month of March. The exam had to be stopped mid-way. Students were then evaluated on the basis of internal assessments for those papers. 

09:32 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana Class 10 Board assessment scheme

Students will be evaluated on the basis of an internal assessment scheme. “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 percent of internal marks to 100 percent marks,” the official letter from Telangana Board reads.

09:17 IST, May 21st 2021
Over 5 lakh students to be promoted on the basis of internal assessment

Telangana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has also announced to promote all students to the next class on the basis of internal assessment. This year around five lakh students have registered for the class 10 exam. They will be awarded grades only. 

09:06 IST, May 21st 2021
Telangana Class 10 board Results: How to check scorecard

Once the Telangana SSC Result 2021 is declared, students should visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, find a link that reads TS SSC Result 2021 

Key in your roll number and submit

Your TS SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout. 

Students will get only grades this year as all students are promoted to the next class. 

09:01 IST, May 21st 2021
TS SSC Result to be declared today

Telangana Class 10 board exams will be declared today. Students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment as the class 10 board exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Students will get grades only. 

