Manabadi Telangana SSC Results 2021: Over 5 Lakh Students To Be Promoted Today

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana government will announce the class 10 results today. The TS SSC results 2021 will be released at around 11:30 am. Students will get their Manabadi TS SSC results on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in. Read on to know more details about TS SSC Results 2021.

Follow TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates here.

Over 5 lakh students to be promoted

Telangana government had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The state government had also announced to promote class 10 students based on internal assessments. Schools were asked to evaluate the students on the basis of internal assessments. This year over five lakh students had registered for Telangana class 10 who will be promoted. Students, this year, will get only grades.

How to download Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Results 2021

Visit the official website of Telangana Board - bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, find a link that reads TS SSC Result 2021 Key in your roll number and submit Your TS SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

The results will also be released on other websites like results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com and indiaresults.com. Students must follow the steps given above to check their results. They must also take a printout of their TS SSC results 2021. In the year 2020 as well, BSE had to cancel some papers of the Telangana class 10 exam and promote around 5.3 lakh students of class 10 to the next class on the basis of internal assessment.

This year, almost all other state boards and national boards like CBSE and ICSE had to cancel the class 10 board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Punjab and Chhattisgarh state boards have already declared their class 10 results this week on the basis of internal assessments. CBSE is expected to declare the class 10 boards in the month of July.