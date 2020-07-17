Manipur COHSEM HSE Results 2020: Here's How You Can Check Online

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the Class 12th result 2020 on July 17 on its official website. Students who appeared for the board examinations of all streams including arts, commerce and science can check the outcome here. The declaration of Class 12th results was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic while the examinations were held between February 14 and March 23. Even though the examinations were completed just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, the evaluation process for delayed.

Read - IGNOU Exam 2020: June Exam Postponed To September, July 31 Is Last Date For Registration

Read - Admission To Colleges In West Bengal Via Online Mode This Year

How to check COHSEM HSE Result 2020 for 12th Class Students online?

Due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the results by COHSEM have been declared only on the website but those who are unfamiliar with the process can follow the following steps:

Visit the official website i.e. manreuslts.nic.in or log onto manipur12.jagranjosh.com

Find and click on Link for COHSEM HSE Result 2020

You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Read - CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Results: Here's How To Verify Marks Online

Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them

Your Manipur 12th Result 2020 for HSE Exam will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF Softcopy of the scorecard for future reference

Read - Delhi Minister Congratulates SC Student On Scoring Full Marks In Class 12

Read - Jammu Has Emerged As Education Hub In North India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Image: PTI