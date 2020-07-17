CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Results: Here's How To Verify Marks Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a three-step online process for students who appeared for Class 12 and Class 10 to verify their marks, seek photocopies, or request re-evaluation. In the official notification, CBSE had said the candidates of both classes “applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book” and those “who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation.”

The request for all processes will be accepted only online through the board's website, www.cbse.nic.in between the specified timeframe along with the required processing charges. The official notification also said that “no application after schedule and in offline mode will be accepted”.

Read - CBSE Results: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Sonalika Joshi Proud Of Daughter's Marks

Read - CBSE Forms Partnership With IBM To Create New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Curriculum

Some key points issued by CBSE for candidates:

The non-refundable processing charges can only be deposited online through Credit/Debit Card/Net banking but the payment will not be accepted by the CBSE through offline modes including Postal Order, Demand Draft, Money order, cheque, cash.

Moreover, the incomplete or offline applications for the processes will be “summarily rejected without any correspondence with the candidate”.

A single application would be accepted by the board per candidate per step in the online process. Therefore, the candidate would be required to decide prior to applying if he or she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

CBSE has denied taking any responsibility “for any loss or damage or any inconvenience” that is caused to the student for either revision of marks or delay in communication or any other unavoidable circumstances. The official notification also underlined that “decrease even by one mark shall be effected” on the candidate’s results.

If there is any change in the student’s mark sheet, that specific candidate would be required to handover the previous CBSE mark sheet so that a new mark sheet can be issued. Also, the “outcome of the verification and re-evaluation will be final and binding”. If any student’s status is changed to Compartment after verification or re-evaluation, the student would have to separately apply for appearing in the compartment examination 2020.

Here are the important dates for Class 12 and Class 10:

Read - Gujarat University To Reserve 10% Seats For CBSE, ICSE Students; Read

Read - CBSE And ISC Toppers Hopeful Despite COVID-19; Eye Bright Futures In Space & Economics



