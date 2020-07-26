No Vaccine For Loss Of Education: Sisodia Seeks Feedback On Semi-online Learning In Delhi

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday sought feedback from parents and teachers of two Delhi government schools for the recently implemented “semi-online” mode of education.

While interacting with them, Sisodia said that other losses caused by the lockdown can be compensated, but the loss of education is irreparable. In a situation such as this, classes with the support of technology are the need of the hour, he added. Soon there will be a vaccine to cure Coronavirus, but there cannot be a vaccine for loss of education, Sisodia told the parents and teachers.

The Deputy CM also asked for their feedback on the ongoing virtual teaching-learning activities and sought suggestions to improve the online mode of education. He suggested that Parent-Teacher Meetings be held online as well.

Parents invited to schools today, to give feedback on online classes by Delhi govt. and to have a direct conversation with Education Minister @msisodia today.



Priority education, priority future, priority India. This is nation building in action.#DelhiEducationOnline pic.twitter.com/TAFkgdNByl — Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) July 25, 2020

About the “semi-online” mode of education

As per Delhi government’s new education model children up to class 10 are given weekly worksheets every week through WhatsApp and children whose parents do not have smartphones are invited to the school to collect printout of the worksheets. For class 12 students, live online classes are conducted by teachers in 12 subjects.

Manish Sisodia said that under Coronavirus-induced circumstances, the government has adopted this method of education which has significantly reduced educational loss.

The interaction with teachers and parents was held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Prashant Vihar and GBSSS/GGSSS Pitampura. Teachers of SKV Prashant Vihar said 96% of students have been enrolled in online classes and attempts were being made to include the remaining children.

