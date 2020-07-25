Delhi HC Seeks AAP Govt's Response On PIL Filed Against Private Schools Fee Hike

The Delhi High Court has directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital to file a response to a PIL seeking directions to upload any approval given to private unaided schools to hike their fees on its Department of Education (DoE) website. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued a notice to the Delhi Government and have asked its stand on the plea filed by an NGO which has claimed that parents have no clue whether fee hike has been approved by DoE. Certain schools have taken advantage of the situation and have increased the fees.

The petition by 'Justice for All' NGO highlighted that proposals for a hike by private unaided schools, which exist on concessional government land, are sent online to DoE and therefore, once it passes an order same should be uploaded on its site for informing the parents.

"In absence of availability of the information parents do not know whether the fee hike proposal is accepted or not accepted and few schools started playing fraud with parents and started collecting increased fee without prior sanction or after the rejection of prior sanction proposal," the petition has alleged.

It has contended that there is no information in the public domain to show what was the last approved fee of any specific school and what was the tuition fee bifurcation for a particular academic year "and as a result schools are exploiting parents".

Furthermore, the prtition has also sought directions to DoE to ensure uploading of orders passed by it regarding acceptance and rejection of proposals for prior sanction before any increase in tuition fee of recognized unaided private schools situated on land allotted by land owing agencies.

(With PTI Inputs)