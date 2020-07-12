MBSE Result 2020: Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th Result To Be Announced On July 14

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will reportedly declare class 12 board examination results on July 14. As per reports, an MBSE official said that the Mizoram Board will announce the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) around 12 noon on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at mbse.edu.in.

While the board secretary reportedly said that a total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday, the officials further also informed that the result of class 10 compartmental exam will also be released on the same day. The MBSE class 12the exams were held back in the month of March, however, some papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The pending exams for arts, science and commerce streams were then resumed on July 1 with social distancing measures.

Over 7,000 class 12 students appeared for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science. The exams were reportedly conducted from 10am to 1pm in 79 centres across the state.

READ: Some Delhi Govt Universities Have Already Conducted Exams

READ: Students From Poor Families Getting Stepmotherly Treatment: Akhilesh On Online Classes

How to check MBSE HSSLC result

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section A new page will open Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB) Submit the entered information. Save your Mizoram HSLC result 2020 Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

Back in May, the MBSE HSSCL class 10 examinations were also released. As per reports, a total of 12,324 students had passed in the examination, calculating a pass percentage of 68.33 per cent. Three students have jointly held the top rank as well, with 476 marks out of 500.

(Image: PTI)

READ: E-learning, In Tribal Dialects, Gets Underway In Wayanad

READ: NEET Exam Updates: NTA To Strongly Consider Revision Of NEET-JEE 2021 Dates