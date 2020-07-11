NEET Exam Updates: NTA To Strongly Consider Revision Of NEET-JEE 2021 Dates

National Testing Agency, which is responsible for conducting the JEE Main and NEET examinations, is overlooking the January 2021 editions of the entrance tests. This will be done once the COVID-19 situation subsides and also post the reopening of the schools and colleges.

Also Read | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains Updates: HRD Min forms Panel To Review Exam Situation; Adds Deadline

NEET date for 2020 edition might affect the next NEET 2021 edition as well

The daily and constant rise in the COVID-19 positive cases had forced the shutdown of schools, colleges, education institutions, and other academic activities. The entrance examinations will now follow the revised dates, that is September 13 for NEET and September 1 to 6 for JEE Main and advanced on September 27. The move comes as a safety precaution to prevent thousands of students who will be appearing for the exams from the possibility of contracting the virus. While announcing the new dates for NEET, JEE Main and Advanced, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a statement that the safety of people is the top priority of the government, followed by quality education.

Also Read | Neet 2020 News: Govt To Award 5 Marks In NEET For Involvement In COVID-work In Karnataka?

Due to the proximity of the current edition of exams and the next edition, the council is re-thinking the dates for the JEE Main, Advances and NEET 2021 dates. The NTA is considering the reopening of the institutions for the decision to be finalised. JEE Main was converted to be a biannual practice by the Joint Implementation Committee in 2019, but the April 2020 tests are still not conducted. NTA is thus strongly considering the renewal of dates for the 2021 exams as well.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Exam Postponed To September 13; JEE Main From Sept 1-6; Advanced On Sept 27

There are several angles to be considered by the NTA to declare the dates. First and foremost is the re-opening of schools, examination dates for the 2021 calendar and lastly the coronavirus situation, if it still prevails during the time. NTA is foreseeing the situations on priority to avoid any disruption to the next academic calendar, as per reports. The revision is a need of the hour as the time for preparation is less and the syllabus is vast for some students. Holding the NEET 2021 and JEE Mains and Advanced exams too close to 2020 editions might also affect the performance of the students, as per NTA.

Also Read | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains Revised Dates To Be Expected Tomorrow; Read Details