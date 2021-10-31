Ministry Of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply For Stenographer & Other Posts

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: The Defence Ministry of India is recruiting candidates for Group C vacancies, including Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk, and Messenger, among other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - indianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is November 20, 2021. Candidates must note that having a class 12 passing certificate from a recognized university or equivalent is mandatory for Group C recruitment.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Where to Apply

Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by submitting the application form along with the documents to the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters, 111 Sub Area, Bengdubi Military Station (West Bengal), Station Head Quarters, Hashimara (West Bengal), and Station Head Quarters Gangtok before November 20, 2021. After selection, the candidates will be posted in West Bengal. Check the official page for more updates on Group C Recruitment 2021.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Stenographer Grade II 1 Lower Division Clerk 1 Messenger 3 Safaiwala 1 Total 6

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Post wise pay scale

Posts Pay Scale

Stenographer Grade II - Level – 04 Rs 25,500 – 81, 100, Rs 25, 500 Lower Division Clerk- Level – 02 Rs. 19,900 – 63, 200, Rs. 19, 900 Messenger, Safaiwala - Level – 01 Rs. 18, 000 – 56, 900, Rs. 18, 000

Image: PTI