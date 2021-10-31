Last Updated:

Ministry Of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply For Stenographer & Other Posts

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: The Defence Ministry of India is recruiting candidates for Group C vacancies. Check full details here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021

Image: PTI


Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: The Defence Ministry of India is recruiting candidates for Group C vacancies, including Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk, and Messenger, among other posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - indianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is November 20, 2021. Candidates must note that having a class 12 passing certificate from a recognized university or equivalent is mandatory for Group C recruitment.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Where to Apply

Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by submitting the application form along with the documents to the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters, 111 Sub Area, Bengdubi Military Station (West Bengal), Station Head Quarters, Hashimara (West Bengal), and Station Head Quarters Gangtok before November 20, 2021. After selection, the candidates will be posted in West Bengal. Check the official page for more updates on Group C Recruitment 2021.

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Stenographer Grade II
  • 1
  • Lower Division Clerk
  • 1
  • Messenger
  • 3
  • Safaiwala
  • 1
  • Total
  • 6

Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Post wise pay scale

  • Posts
  • Pay Scale
  •  
  • Stenographer Grade II - Level – 04

 
  • Rs 25,500 – 81, 100, Rs 25, 500
  • Lower Division Clerk- Level – 02
  • Rs. 19,900 – 63, 200, Rs. 19, 900
  • Messenger, Safaiwala - Level – 01

 
  • Rs. 18, 000 – 56, 900, Rs. 18, 000

Image: PTI

READ | ISRO Recruitment: Apply for Junior Translation Officer posts; check direct link, details
READ | AIIMS Nursing Recruitment: Deadline extended for NORCET re-registration; check details
READ | Southern Railway Recruitment: Apply for various posts under sports quota; check details
READ | J&K Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021: Deadline extended to apply for 266 posts
READ | Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Apply for 4438 posts; check full details
Tags: Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021, Group C vacancies, Group C Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND