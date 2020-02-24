MJPRU Admit Card 2020: Step-by-step Guide To Download & Other Details

Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly, on Monday, that is February 24, 2020, released the admit card of all its first, second, and final year degree courses. Students pursuing courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Com, M.A, and others, can visit the official website of MJPRU, Bareilly, and download the hall ticket/admit card. Reports have it that the Final exams will be conducted between February 24, 2020, to April 4, 2020. Here is a step-by-step guide to download MJPRU Admit Card 2020.

Also Read | APPSC 2020 Mains Examinations Revised Dates Are Out Now; Check Details

Also Read | 105-year-old Kerala Woman Clears Fourth Standard Examination With Flying Colours

A step-by-step guide to Download MJPRU Admit Card 2020

MJPRU started back in 1975 is reported to be one of the most popular colleges in the city. With multiple courses and talented faculty, MJPRU has managed to gain a reputation among the locals. Here is how you can download the MJPRU Admit Card 2020.

Students can visit the website: https://exam.mjpruonline.in/, to download the MJPRU Admit Card 2020 or the university to collect the admit card. In the upper left corner of the webpage, students can see the "Download Admit Card" tab. Click the tab to get redirected to the main page. In the next page, students have to enter the application number and the captcha code written on the page. Then click on the search button. MJPRU Admit Card will appear in the next screen. One can download the Admit Card, and take a print out of the same.

Also Read | Kerala HC: Accused In UAPA Case Allan Shuhaib Has Right To Attend Examination

Also Read | UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details

MJPRU Admit Card 2020 contains important details related to examination and students' personal details. The admit card consists of candidates name, roll number, registration number, date of birth. Besides the candidates' personal details, the admit card also consists of exam guidelines and instructions.

Also Read | Question Papers Of Manipur Class 11 Board Exams Leaked



(Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash)