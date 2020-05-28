HRD Minister Announces Stress Management Sessions To Help Students Amid Pandemic

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday, May 28 emphasised that students and faculty members need to take care of their mental health during the pandemic induced lockdown. In order to deal with the grim days, the minister informed that various Higher Education institutions are conducting training sessions on coping with stress during the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to twitter, the HRD minister further informed that more than 300 training sessions are being conducted for the students and faculty across India on handling mental concerns.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases cross 1.5 lakh; recovery rate at 42.4%

Students and faculty! It is very important to take care of your mental health during the pandemic!



Keeping this in mind, #HigherEducation institutions are conducting training sessions on coping with stress during #covidcrisis.

We are in this together! pic.twitter.com/wb2FiJywGn — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 28, 2020

READ | CBSE students in different location than school to give exams in their states: HRD Min

CBSE Students To Give Exams In Their States:HRD Minister

Moreover, addressing students' stress with respect to the upcoming examination session, the HRD Minister on Wednesday announced that students who are stationed at a different location than their schools should contact their respective schools in the first week of June for further assistance and said that they need not travel back to write their exams.

CBSE board students are scheduled to appear for exams in the month of July and most of the outstation students had travelled to their hometowns amid COVID-19 scare.

"Considering the concerns of students who were living in hostels and had travelled back to their hometowns or different locations, we have decided to make it easy for them. The students stationed at a different location than their school can contact their educational institutions in the first week of June for further assistance. Arrangements in this connection will be made thereafter," said Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

COVID-19 cases in India

COVID-19 cases in India reached at 1,58,333 with 83,004, active cases. About 67,692 people have recovered while 4,531 have died. The nationwide lockdown will continues till May 31 with relaxed restrictions.

READ | Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increases in Uttarakhand to 3.99 days

READ | Uttarakhand Police to register FIR against people spreading fake news about forest fires