MP Board Releases MPBSE Date Sheet For Classes 10, 12 Exams 2022

MP Board exam schedule 2022 released: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the board examination schedule. Candidates can download the MP Board dates sheet by visiting the official website of the MPSE-mpbse.nic.in. According to the date sheet released by the MP Board Class, 10 and 12 theory exams will be continued till March 20, 2022, while the MPBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2022 will be held till March 31, 2022.

According to an official statement issued by the school education department, Madhya Pradesh, "For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examinations for the 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE), and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022".

MP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet

Madhya Pradesh BSE: MPBSE Exam Schedule 2022

Earlier, the exam conducting body had revised the marking scheme for the class 10 and 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised marking scheme, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project work. 70 marks will be allotted for practical and theory components and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. As per the revised marking scheme introduced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Examination body, 40 per cent of questions in both classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature, and the remaining 40 per cent will be subjected to, and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, according to an official statement issued by the MPBSE.

Image: Shutterstock