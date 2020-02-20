MPSC 2020: Screening Test Schedules And Timetable For March Of 2020 Released

The latest MPSC 2020 screening test schedule has been released. The next screening test will be held in March of 2020 and the timetable for test screenings have been posted on the official MPSC 2020 website. Read further to see the timetable for March 2020's test screening for different MPSC posts.

MPSC 2020: Test screening schedules shared online for March of 2020

For those who want to download the PDF of the timetable, they can find it on the official website of MPSC 2020, where they can also find out more about the different MPSC exams and their syllabus. If you are unable to find the link to the PDF on the website, then here is a direct link to the timetable's download page on the MPSC 2020 site. Below is the timetable for the MPSC 2020 screening tests for March, that shows the available posts, date and time of the test, and the venue.

Name of post Date of test Time of Screening test The venue of the Screening test Drilling Engineer in Directorate of Mineral Resources (April- 2016) March 14, 2020 11 AM to 1:30 PM MPSC Office, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong

Tura Govt. College Tura Typist (Ordinary Grade) in the Offices of the Heads of Department March 21, 2020 11 AM to 12 PM St Anthony's Hr.S. School, Laitumkhrah, Shillong

Shillong College, Bomfyle Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong

Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Ringrey, Tura

Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Chandmary, Tura Enforcement Inspector under the Transport Department (April 2017) March 28, 2020 11 AM to 1:30 PM Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Jailroad, Shillong

Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Lumdiengjri, Shillong

Shillong College, Bomfyle Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong

NEHU, Cluster of Classrooms, non-science, Mawlai-Mawkynroh, Shillong

Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Ringrey, Tura

Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Chandmary, Tura

Tura Govt. College, Tura

