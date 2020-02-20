The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

MPSC 2020: Screening Test Schedules And Timetable For March Of 2020 Released

Education

The MPSC 2020 (Meghalaya Public Service Commission) screening test will be held soon in the month of March. Here is the timetable/schedule for the tests.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
mpsc 2020

The latest MPSC 2020 screening test schedule has been released. The next screening test will be held in March of 2020 and the timetable for test screenings have been posted on the official MPSC 2020 website. Read further to see the timetable for March 2020's test screening for different MPSC posts. 

MPSC 2020: Test screening schedules shared online for March of 2020

Also Read | Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

For those who want to download the PDF of the timetable, they can find it on the official website of MPSC 2020, where they can also find out more about the different MPSC exams and their syllabus. If you are unable to find the link to the PDF on the website, then here is a direct link to the timetable's download page on the MPSC 2020 site. Below is the timetable for the MPSC 2020 screening tests for March, that shows the available posts, date and time of the test, and the venue.

Also Read | Mathura district geared up for UP Board exams: official

Name of post Date of test Time of Screening test The venue of the Screening test
Drilling Engineer in Directorate of Mineral Resources (April- 2016) March 14, 2020 11 AM to 1:30 PM
  • MPSC Office, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong
  • Tura Govt. College Tura
Typist (Ordinary Grade) in the Offices of the Heads of Department March 21, 2020 11 AM to 12 PM
  • St Anthony's Hr.S. School, Laitumkhrah, Shillong
  • Shillong College, Bomfyle Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong
  • Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Ringrey, Tura
  • Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Chandmary, Tura
Enforcement Inspector under the Transport Department (April 2017) March 28, 2020 11 AM to 1:30 PM
  • Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Jailroad, Shillong
  • Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Lumdiengjri, Shillong
  • Shillong College, Bomfyle Road, Laitumkhrah, Shillong
  • NEHU, Cluster of Classrooms, non-science, Mawlai-Mawkynroh, Shillong
  • Govt. Girl's Hr.S. School, Ringrey, Tura
  • Govt. Boy's Hr.S. School, Chandmary, Tura
  • Tura Govt. College, Tura

 

Also Read | Unbelievable: College manager tutors students on how to cheat in exams; caught on tape

 

Also Read | Matriculation exams begin in Odisha, 5.47 lakh students write first paper

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS