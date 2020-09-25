MPSOS Result 2020: Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Result For Class 10 Declared At ‘mpsos.nc.in'

Madhya Pradesh State Open School has announced the MPSOS 10th result that is for the Ruk Jana Nahi result. The examinations were conducted earlier in August 2020. The students who have appeared for the examinations can now check the results on the official website of the MPSOS result. The link for the same is mpsos.nc.in. Another link if the first link is not loading due to heavy traffic is mpsosebresult.in. Students can now check how they have performed in the examinations.

MPSOS result delayed

MPSOS result and examinations generally culminate in the early weeks of June. However, this year, the result declaration was delayed by a notch due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ruk Jana Nahi result comes after almost a month of examinations. The MPSOS 10th result has been announced to ease the admission process for the registered students into future classes. The examinations were held between August 17, 2020, to August 31, 2020.

Other details to know about MPSOS 10th result

Once the MPSOS 10th results are out at mpsos.nc.in, students can apply for future admissions. Students can collect the mark sheet as well from the affiliated school. Students will have to call ahead and check about the availability of the results.

Here is how one can check details on Ruk Jana Nahi result which is declared now-

To access the official MPSOS result, login to the website mpsos.nc.in It will lead to the homepage of the MPSOS result. You will have to click on the “Result/Migration’” link on JEE Main result date on the same link that is mpsos.nc.in. After that, you will be redirected to another page, where you have to look for “RUK Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam under MPSOS 10th result. Under Ruk Jana Nahi result check for Class 10 or Class 12 whichever is your option. The candidate must type Exam Roll Number or OS Roll Number on the space bar. After this, click the “Submit” button for MPSOS result. MPSOS result can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies in the Ruk Jana Nahi result. Download the Ruk Jana Nahi result e-copy or save it for future use.

