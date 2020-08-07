WBJEE Result 2020 Out Now! Souradeep Das Tops West Bengal JEE Exam Results

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for West Bengal JEE exam. Candidates can check results from https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx. The WBJEEB board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admitting students into the UG courses for Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture streams. The list of government, private institutes can be checked at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
This year, a total of 73119 students had appeared for the WBJEE exam out of which 72298 cleared the cut off marks. Out of the ranked individuals, 55154 candidates are male and 17144 are female students.
ALSO READ| WBJEE Result 2020 To Be Out On August 7, Says WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee
The passing percentage for class 12th students in 2019 was 90.13% which saw a slight increase since the results for WBJEE 2018. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is conducted to shortlist students for the private as well as government engineering examinations under the aegis of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. This eligibility exam is only for the state of West Bengal colleges and institutions.
Image courtesy: WBJEEB website
ALSO READ| Odisha CET 2020: Application Process For Common PG Entrance Likely To Start In A Week
ALSO READ| Most Difficult Courses In The World; Medicine, Engineering Top The List
ALSO READ| GK Questions March 6th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock