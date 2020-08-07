WBJEE Result 2020 Out Now! Souradeep Das Tops West Bengal JEE Exam Results

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results for West Bengal JEE exam. Candidates can check results from https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx. The WBJEEB board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admitting students into the UG courses for Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture streams. The list of government, private institutes can be checked at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

This year, a total of 73119 students had appeared for the WBJEE exam out of which 72298 cleared the cut off marks. Out of the ranked individuals, 55154 candidates are male and 17144 are female students.

WBJEE result 2020 Topper list

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has topped the WBJEE exam this year.

The second position was secured by Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan.

While Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata ranked third at West Bengal JEE result this year.

The passing percentage for class 12th students in 2019 was 90.13% which saw a slight increase since the results for WBJEE 2018. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is conducted to shortlist students for the private as well as government engineering examinations under the aegis of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. This eligibility exam is only for the state of West Bengal colleges and institutions.

How to check WBJEE result 2020?

Visit the official website of WBJEE that is WBJEEB by pasting this URL on your browser - https://wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEEBCMS/public/home.aspx.

Click on WBJEE section on the homepage, here you will get the results to link for 'WBJEE 2020'

Students must keep the admit cards handy when checking the results for WBJEE 2020

Enter all the credentials to understand WBJEE cut off and then click submit.

Check the WBJEE result for any discrepancies.

If you clear the cutoff marks or percentage, then you will be moved into the WBJEE 2020 counselling process.

WBJEE result 2020 news and updates

As per the official notification, there are over 18,000 seats out of the total 32,000 seats that have been kept untaken which can be filled after the results.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam committee has also made another change and decided to hold the exams on the first Sunday of every February henceforth.

Recently, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or the WBBSE had announced the results of the class 12th examinations on July 17. Thousands of students who had appeared for the examinations received the results and can now further initiate the admissions for the undergraduate courses through online mode itself.

