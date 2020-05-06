MSBTE Time Table: MSBTE Summer 2020 Exam Date, Time Table And Other Updates

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) had announced the MSBTE time table a while ago. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have postponed the MSBTE exam dates. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education had released the final time table for the 1st, 3rd, 5th semester exam for Diploma & Polytechnic courses. The revised schedule will be shared on the official website as soon as the lockdown is over. Here is the link to the original website - www.msbte.org.in

MSBTE time table: New updates for MSBTE summer 2020

MSBTE conducts exams for the summer as well as the winter semesters. The winter semester exams are conducted in November or December and the summer semester exams are conducted in March or April. However this year, the summer semester exams would be held much later. Check out the official notification which is written in the Marathi language.

Earlier, MSBTE had announced that the theory exam was scheduled from April 16 to May 7, 2020, and the practical from March 31 to April 9, 2020.

The revised MSBTE exam dates for the summer sem will be decided later when the lockdown is over (i.e. May 17, 2020).

How to download MSBTE Exam Schedule:

Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education i.e. www.msbte.org.in

Under the "Examination" tab, click on "Summer-2020 Exam Final Time Table".

A page will open where you can download the MSBTE Final Time Table according to your institute, course, day and paper code. However, the page currently reads as " Revised schedule will be declared later ".

". When the revised schedule is available again, the screen will look something like the image below. You can then check Paper Code, Institute Name, Day Number, Date of exam, Time, Subject Code, Subject Name and Scheme details from the time table here.

How to download MSBTE Hall ticket

MSBTE Hall ticket will also be available on the official MSBTE website i.e., www.msbte.org.in

MSBTE Hall Ticket can be downloaded by entering one's Enrolment Number and Seat Number.

Only those candidates who have submitted their exam fees will receive the hall ticket.

