Mumbai University To Resume Colleges In Non-containment Zones; Check SOPs Here

Mumbai University: In view of declining cases across the state, Mumbai University has decided to resume colleges under Standard Operation Procedure (SOP). Notably, the notification issued by Mumbai University says that only those colleges will be allowed to function where the local authorities have not imposed any COVID-related restrictions. As per the latest guidelines issued by Mumbai University, the college affiliated with it has been directed to contact local municipalities or concerned authorities to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for students and staff members.

In Mumbai, there are as many as 837 colleges that are affiliated with Mumbai University in places like Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Thane. According to orders issued by the Maharashtra government, all colleges are allowed to resume from October 20 with only 50% of the total strength. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mumbai University issued three different SOPs for college authorities and students. Check the SOPs below.

SOP for main entrances

Only those colleges that have not imposed any COVID-related restrictions can reopen their campuses.

During entrance into college, campus crowding should be avoided.

Students and college authorities are asked to follow a staggered entry system.

The main gate entrance of the campus must have a hygiene facility including a sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening provisions.

Only those students and staff members who do not have any COVID-related symptoms are allowed.

SOP at the workplace

All the students, teachers, and other working staff members are asked to submit their COVID vaccination certificates to the principal's office.

Any unvaccinated individual should be strongly recommended for COVID vaccination (both doses).

Students and teachers must follow social distancing and maximum interaction should be done through video conferencing.

A large physical gathering is not allowed.

Regular sanitization of classrooms and workplaces must be ensured by the college authorities.

All the shops/cafes and canteen near the campus area must remain closed.

Hybrid learning methods should be followed, including online and offline modes of teaching.

Sports activity is allowed where physical distancing is feasible and any sort of co-curricular or cultural activities are prohibited.

SOP on COVID-19 systems/positive cases

College authorities must have an emergency health facility ready inside the campus.

If a person is found to be unwell, he or she must be isolated from others.

Wearing a mask or face cover is necessary for everyone.

If COVID symptoms are found in any individual college, authorities must immediately inform the medical facility or call the state helpline number.

