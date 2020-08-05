Mumbai University's 2020-2021 First Merit List Date Revised; To Be Out Today At 'mu.ac.in'

With over 1,18,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 20,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at online modes for all its operations. The process has been shifted online and Mumbai University will be releasing the first merit list for Mumbai University admissions of undergraduate courses across all its streams today as per its latest notification. Students who have submitted admission forms for the academic year 2020-2021 are urged to check the website to know if the student’s name is in Mumbai University merit list.

Mumbai University admission process postponed by a day

Mumbai University admission application process has been extended by a day and student can fill the forms until August 5, 2020. The first merit list which was going to be out on August 4 will now be announced on August 6 instead. Students must log in to the official website of the university to finish all the required formalities by today. The link for the same is mu.ac.in. If any student has faced trouble while filling the forms, they can aim to finish filling the forms today.

The first merit list of Mumbai University admissions will be out by August 6, 11 am. Once the Mumbai University merit list is live, students can check whether the list has the name of the student or no. The Mumbai University admission portal link is mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Students must make a note that the admission portal to check the merit list will be open until 11 am.

Here are some important dates to be marked on the calendar for students seeking admissions in Mumbai University-

Mandatory completion of admission forms with a copy of pre-admission forms is between July 27 to August 5.

The first merit list to be announced by August 6.

The first stage of verification of documents followed by payment of fees and signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 6 to August 11.

The second merit list to be out by August 11.

For second merit list verification of documents and paying of fees followed by the signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 12 to August 17.

The third merit list to be out by August 17.

For verification of documents and paying of fees followed by the signing of ‘Undertaking form’ is between August 18 to 21.

Colleges affiliated with the Mumbai University will reveal a cut-off with the Mumbai University merit list. These marks will be finalised for the Mumbai University admissions. There will not be separate cut-off by colleges. Students will be receiving provisional admissions in UG until all formalities are finished by the candidate.

Mumbai University admission was greatly hampered due to the COVID-19 situation, however, the university has asked all colleges to provide online systems to avoid any close contact of students or parents. In the case of colleges not having the infrastructure, the university has urged such colleges to have a phased admission process as well as follow all social distancing protocols. Social distancing is a must at such colleges.

