Mumbai University's First Merit List For 2020-2021 To Be Out Today At 'mu.ac.in'

Mumbai, along with the rest of the country is fighting against the coronavirus situation. The lockdown and health risk has also pushed or delayed the educational activities, in turn hampering the academic calendar gravely. Mumbai University, which is one of the universities in the country with the most number of registered students in its courses had to make major altercations to its course programs and admissions.

First Mumbai university merit list to be out today

With over 1,17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 20,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at alternatives to normal Mumbai University admission. The process has been shifted online and Mumbai University will be releasing the first merit list for Mumbai University admissions of undergraduate courses across all its streams today. Students who have submitted admission forms for the academic year 2020-2021 are urged to check the website to know if the student’s name is in Mumbai University merit list.

How to check Mumbai university merit list?

The Mumbai University merit list will be out by 7 pm today that is August 4, 2020. The list will be displayed on the official website of the Mumbai University’s admissions page. The link for the same is https://mu.ac.in/.

Once the first merit list is out, the students who are in the list must get their documents verified and in place. The next step for students is to pay the admission fees, the portal for the same will be open from August 5, 2020. The document verification process must be completed before August 10, 2020. It will be open until 3 pm on August 10. Once the students pay the fees and complete all the documentation process, the Mumbai University admissions will be confirmed.

Mumbai University admission process has begun since July 3rd week and continued until right before today. This year, Mumbai University merit list will have three stages. The second merit list is yet to come out followed by the third merit list. The dates for the same are August 10 and August 17 respectively.

Mumbai University admission was greatly hampered due to the COVID-19 situation, however, the university has asked all colleges to provide online systems to avoid any close contact of students or parents. In cases of colleges not having the infrastructure, the university has urged such colleges to have a phased admission process as well as follow all social distancing protocols.

