Mumbai University's First Merit List Of UG Courses Postponed Till August 6

As the class 12 results of Mumbai University were announced recently, the Mumbai University admission process for undergraduate courses had started. The Mumbai University has now delayed its first merit list to August 6, 2020. The Mumbai University extended its application submission date for the admission in Undergraduate courses to August 5, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Mumbai University admission

The interested students can now submit their online application forms till Wednesday, August 5, 2020, up to 3 PM. The first Mumbai University merit list will now be declared on August 6 instead of August 3, 2020, i.e. today. The students can check Mumbai University's first list on the official website on the official website mu.ac.in from 11 AM on August 6, 2020. The verification of documents and the payment of fees with the undertaking form of Mumbai University's first list will be done from, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1 PM to Tuesday, August 11, 2020, up to 3 PM.

See official notification of Mumbai University admission HERE

Similarly, the second Mumbai University merit list in Mumbai University admission to undergraduate courses will be announced on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 7 PM. The same procedure of verification of documents and the payment of fees with the undertaking form in Mumbai University admission will be done from August 12, 2020, to August 17, 2020, till 3 PM. The third and final Mumbai University merit list will be announced on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 7 PM which will be followed by verification of documents and the payment of fees from August 18 to August 21, 2020. Here is a look at the important dates of Mumbai University admission as declared by the university.

Important dates of Mumbai University admission

Sale of Admission Forms - Friday, July 24, 2020, to August 5, 2020 (up to 1.00 p.m.)

Pre Admission Online Enrolment forms (On University Website: mum.digitaluniversity.ac) - Wednesday, July 22, 2020, to Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (up to 1.00 p.m.)

Submission of Admission forms along with a copy of Pre-Admission forms (Mandatory) - Monday, July 27, 2020, to Wednesday, August 5, 2020 (up to 3.00 p.m.)

First Merit List - Thursday, August 6, 2020 (11.00 a.m.)

Second Merit List - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 (7.00 p.m.)

Third Merit List – Monday, August 17, 2020 (7.00 p.m.)

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Mumbai University to know about the latest updates and news related to the Mumbai University form and Mumbai University admission process.