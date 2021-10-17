NAT 2021: Registration For National Aptitude Test Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

NAT Registration 2021: The National Testing Agency recently announced that it will be conducting National Aptitude Test this year. NAT 2021 is a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. The registration process is going to end on Monday, October 18, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details. The official website on which information has been uploaded is nat.nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, important dates, and other details here

Candidates will not be charged any registration fee

Age limit: Minimum age required to apply is 13 years and upper age limit is 25 years. In level 1, candidates falling under the age group of 13-15 years will be there. Whereas under level 2, candidates under 16-18 years will be counted.

The test for the 19-21 years age group (level 3) and 22-25 years (level 4) will be conducted on October 24, 2021

NTA NAT 2021: Important dates

NAT 2021 Registration was started on October 11, 2021

Last date to apply for the same is October 18, 2021

Exam date for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs) is October 23, 2021

Exam date for Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs) is October 24, 2021

National Aptitude Test, NAT 2021 by NTA: Application process

Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website – nat.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'NAT 2021 Online Registration'.

Candidates will then have to click on any of the options (New Registration or Sign In)

Candidates will then be asked to enter the details and start filling the application form

After completing all the above-mentioned steps, candidates will be asked to upload the important documents as mentioned there and click on submit.

Post clicking on submit, the NAT 2021 form will be submitted

