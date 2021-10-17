Last Updated:

NAT 2021: Registration For National Aptitude Test Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

NTA recently launched National Aptitude Test 2021. The process for online registration and submission of form will end on October 18, 2021. Check details here.

NAT 2021

NAT Registration 2021: The National Testing Agency recently announced that it will be conducting National Aptitude Test this year. NAT 2021 is a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. The registration process is going to end on Monday, October 18, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details. The official website on which information has been uploaded is nat.nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, important dates, and other details here

NAT 2021 Overview

  • Candidates will not be charged any registration fee
  • Age limit: Minimum age required to apply is 13 years and upper age limit is 25 years. In level 1, candidates falling under the age group of 13-15 years will be there. Whereas under level 2, candidates under 16-18 years will be counted.
  • Exam date: The exam will be conducted as per the age groups on October 23 and 24, 2021
  • The test for the 19-21 years age group (level 3) and 22-25 years (level 4) will be conducted on October 24, 2021

NTA NAT 2021: Important dates 

  • NAT 2021 Registration was started on October 11, 2021
  • Last date to apply for the same is October 18, 2021
  • Exam date for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs) is October 23, 2021
  • Exam date for Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs) is October 24, 2021       

National Aptitude Test, NAT 2021 by NTA: Application process 

  • Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website – nat.nta.ac.in.  
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'NAT 2021 Online Registration'. 
  • Candidates will then have to click on any of the options (New Registration or Sign In)  
  • Candidates will then be asked to enter the details and start filling the application form
  • After completing all the above-mentioned steps, candidates will be asked to upload the important documents as mentioned there and click on submit.
  • Post clicking on submit, the NAT 2021 form will be submitted

Here is the direct link to view the official notification - 

The official notification reads,

"NTA firmly believes that the right candidates joining best institutions will give India her demographic dividend. It envisages that besides acquired knowledge and skills, it should include skills for future that would be expected in them, say after 5 years. These are Technical Skills, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Analytical Thinking, Growth Mind-set, Decision Making, Inter-personnel Communication, Adaptability have been identified as skills for future. Therefore NTA is planning to conduct National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler."

