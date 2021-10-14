NCERT Launches Diploma Course In Guidance And Counselling; Here's How To Apply & More

NCERT Diploma course in counselling: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the opening of a Diploma course in the field of Guidance and Counselling. Interested candidates can apply for the course by visiting the official website of ncert.nic.in. This is a one-year course.

According to an official notice issued by the NCERT, the Diploma in Guidance and Counselling course is especially for training of professional counsellors for school and allied settings. The course will start from January to December 2022. It will be offered in both "distance and face-to-face modes for teachers, teacher educators, and key personnel from KVS, NVS, State Education Departments and NGOs," read the official notice.

NCERT: Diploma course in counselling | Official Notice

NCERT will administer a selection test to the candidates, and only those who pass the test will be eligible to participate in the interview round. The course will be based on a merit basis and performance in the final round will decide the student's admission to the course. According to an official notice issued by NCERT, "Spread over three phases, the course will contain guided self-learning (6 months, distance), Intensive Practicum (3 months; full-time contact programme at the study centre), and Internship (3 months; in the candidate’s home town/workplace)".

How to apply for NCERT Diploma Courses in Guidance and Counselling

STEP 1: To register on the official website, visit ncert.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling.'

STEP 3: A new page will open, click on "Online Application Form".

STEP 4: Fill out the application form.

STEP 5: Upload the documents and click the "submit" button.

STEP 6: After submission of the application form for NCERT Diploma course in Guidance and Counselling take a printout of the form.

