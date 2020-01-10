NCVT MIS ITI Result Website Not Working, Candidates Face Difficulty In Checking Results

National Council for Vocational training released the results for NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 for semester exams on their official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 semester exam can check their result online on the official website. NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 released by the NCVT are for semesters 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. However, the candidates are unable to check their results as the official website of NCVT has stopped working.

The Master of Information System ITI Trainee Examinations (MIS ITI 2019) conducted by the National Council for Vocational Training(NCVT) was held in August and September 2019. There were reports that NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 would be released in odd-semester classes, however, NCVT has declared results for all four semesters students.

How to check the result

For checking NCVT MIS ITI result 2019, candidates can visit the official website ncvtmisgov.in. Click on ‘download e-NTC and semester wise mark sheet’. Enter the registration number and date of birth. Click on submit. Download the NCVT MIS ITI result 2019.

Website not working

NCVT MIS ITI 2019 trainee program is a very popular trade course and therefore it is taken by thousands of candidates. Now that a lot of students have appeared for the exam, all the candidates were eagerly waiting to check their results. However, the official website stopped working due to a lot of users using the website at the same time. According to reports, the concerned authorities have been notified about the problem and they are working on fixing the website and it will soon be accessible again. However, the official authorities have not released any official statement regarding the same.

Also Read| Upcoming bank exams 2020 full list out; Read all the details here

Also Read| Police bust racket of conducting exams at "wrong" test centre

About National Council of Vocal Training

The National Council for Vocational Training, an advisory body, was set up by the Government of India in 1956 (the then National Council of Training in Vocational Trades—NCTVT). The Council has been entrusted with the responsibilities of prescribing standards and curricula for craftsmen training, advising the Government of India on the overall policy and programs, conducting All India Trade Tests and awarding National Trade Certificates.

Also Read| Manipur govt sacks 82 officers over irregularities in service exams from 2019

Also Read| UPSC 2019: GK questions to prepare for the upcoming UPSC exams

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock, NCVT official website