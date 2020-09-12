NEET 2020: Check Dress Code, Items Allowed At Exam Centre And COVID-19 SOPs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13 after the Supreme Court declined to hear the review petition challenging the decision to conduct the exams amid coronavirus pandemic. Candidates appearing for NEET 2020 are allowed certain items and have to wear certain attire to get the entry in the examination hall.
During the examination, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, including shoes, as per the dress code for NEET 2020. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted and candidates are only allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels. If a candidate decides to wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason, he/she needs to report to the examination hall early for mandatory frisking. Handbags, jewellery, hats, smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the NEET 2020 exam venue.
Items required inside the NEET 2020 exam halls are NEET 2020 admit card along with self-declaration form mentioning their health status and recent travel history. Other items allowed inside the hall area additional photograph valid photo ID, hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle, mask and gloves and PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable. This year, the NEET 2020 exam witnessed a change in the number of centres due to the pandemic situation
(Image: PTI)