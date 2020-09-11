NEET 2020: NTA Changes Exam Centers, While Exam Cities Remain Same; Find Direct Links

National Testing Agency or the NTA has made a few changes in the centres of the students who will be appearing for the NEET 2020 exams. The centres within the cities will be revised as per the recent notification. Several students who are going to be appearing for the examinations on September 13 can check the changes of NEET exam on the official website.

NTA changes exam centre for NEET 2020

According to the notification, the candidates, whose examination centres have been changed will get an intimation regarding the change through SMS and mail. This year, the NEET exam witnessed a change in the number of centres due to the pandemic situation. NTA changes exam centre after 16 lakh students register for the NEET exam.

NTA changes exam centre as mentioned in the following statement in the notification. Here is a direct link to the centre change within the city.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs that the Examination Centres of NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination scheduled on 13 September 2020 from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM for some of the candidates have been changed due to implementation of COVID-19 measures, as per details annexed. There is no change in the Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. They are also being informed telephonically. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new Examination Centre for NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020. Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination Centre."

The changes come after revised guidelines on safety precautions. In the notice, it is mentioned that the exams cannot be conducted in containment zones. The MoHFW Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had several key points mentioned out of which some are mentioned below-

Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function. Staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard.

Universities/ Educational Institutions/ Examination Conducting Authorities/ Examination centres may plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day. Keeping in view the physical distancing norms, institutions should have adequate room capacity to ensure proper seating arrangement for examination.

Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers/masks, and other logistic like hand sanitizers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. shall be made available by Universities/ Educational Institutions/Examination Conducting Authorities/Examination centres to the staff as well as students as per requirements.

