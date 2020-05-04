NEET 2020 Latest Update: Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Information

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (UG) is a new qualifying examination under the ‘Regulations on Graduate Medical Education 1997 and BDS Course Regulations, 2007’ by the Medical Council of India. NEET has been introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Government of India and Medical Council of India (MCI). It is conducted for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Medical courses like MBBS and BDS and Post Graduate (NEET-PG) Medical Courses like M.S and M.D.

NEET 2020 latest update: When is NEET likely to be held?

According to reports, NTA will announce the new exam date for NEET 2020 on May 5, 2020. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will notify the exam date on Tuesday. As per the latest official notification, NEET 2020 has been postponed till the last week of May. NEET admit card will release two weeks before the exam.

However, reportedly, the minister told a few weeks ago that national level exams can be postponed till June. Students must prepare well for their exams and focus on their studies. NEET 2020 exam pattern, syllabus, and preparation strategy will remain the same. Students can also seek NEET 2020 latest update and preparation material online.

NEET 2020 latest update

NEET 2020 is the only UG entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS admissions. Here are the NEET exam date and other details that you should know. Read ahead to know more.

NEET 2020 important dates

Registration start date: Dec 2, 2020

Registration end date Jan: 1, 2020

Correction window: March 13, 2020 - March 19, 2020

Re-opening of form submission: Feb 3, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

Correction window re-opening: April 1, 2020- May 3, 2020

Changing the exam centre: April 9, 2020 - May 3, 2020

NEET admit card release: POSTPONED

NEET exam date: POSTPONED

NEET 2020 exam centre

For the first time, NTA has allowed students to change exam centres. Candidates can change the city option under the exam centre column. However, the last date to change the correction in NEET 2020 centres is over.

