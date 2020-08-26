NEET 2020 Admit Card Has Been Released On NTA Website; Exam City Already Allotted

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released NEET-UG 2020 admit cards and it can downloaded from their official website. NTA is slated to conduct the NEET exams on September 13 now after several postponements of the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic issues in the country. Earlier, the NTA had already informed the NEET appearing candidates about their exam city allotments.

Candidates can download the NEET-UG admit cards only from the NTA website itself at ntaneet.nic.in. The admit card will have details including the date, time, and venue of the examination. Admit cards would also have a set of special instructions and preventive measures for the candidates, in the view of Coronavirus. The exam would be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 13, 2020.

NEET 2020 would be conducted on September 13, 2020. NEET admit card was earlier informed to be released 15 days before the exam date. The NEET 2020 admit card was earlier expected to be released on August 28 or 29. For any query regarding the NEET 2020 exam conducted by NTA, candidates can contact on any of these helpline numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

How to download NEET admit card 2020?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NEET 2020 at www.ntaneet.nic.in and click on the given link for NEET admit card download.

Candidates need to enter details like application number, date of birth, and the security pin before clicking on 'submit'.

The NEET admit card 2020 will appear on their screens.

Students can then download their NEET 2020 admit card

Guardian signature is required on the NEET 2020 admit card, which would be your entry ticket for the NEET 2020 exam hall.

The Supreme Court had recently dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in September. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career, ruling that the examinations will not be postponed. After which the JEE Main 2020, as well as NEET 2020, admit cards were released on the NTA website.

