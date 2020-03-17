Neet 2020 Exams Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Read To Know The Details

The NTA which is the National Testing Agency had earlier scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, also called NEET 2020 on May 3, 2020. It is not a hidden fact that due to the outbreak of the terrifying coronavirus several exams are being postponed. Reportedly, it was the CBSE Class 12th Board Exams which got postponed recently after which there were rumours amongst the students that NEET 2020 may be postponed too.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Nagpur University Exams Postponed

The NEET 2020 exams will not be postponed

The major schools and colleges have also declared a holiday along with postponing the examinations which made the students wonder about the fate of NEET 2020. However, the NEET 2020 exam has not been postponed until now. The NEET examination conducting authority, National Testing Agency has not released an official statement on their website which suggests that NEET 2020 is postponed. The CBSE has also decided to reschedule the Class 12th board exams on March 31, 2020, April 4, 2020, and April 1, 2020, respectively. This also clears the fact that NEET 2020 will also not get postponed due to the clash with the CBSE exams.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Attends Aunt’s Funeral, Clarifies Cause Of Death Was NOT Coronavirus

The scheduled date for the NEET 2020 exams are from May 3, 2020

The candidates who will be appearing for NEET 2020 can still check the official website here for any additional update. NEET 2020 may not have been postponed due to the scheduled date which is on May 3, 2020. It can be estimated that with the given precautionary measures that the government, as well as the citizens, are taking, the COVID-19 outbreak will get decreased by a considerable amount until the month of May.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Urges Fans To Wear A Mask & 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; See Pic

According to media reports, 15.93 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the NEET 2020 exams. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the education system deeply. Many examinations have either been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus. Some of these examinations include the CBSE Examinations, the Nagpur University exams along with exams which were to be taken place in schools in Assam.