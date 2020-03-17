Conor McGregor Attends Aunt’s Funeral, Clarifies Cause Of Death Was NOT Coronavirus

UFC's Conor McGregor has come out and said that his aunt did not die due to coronavirus. Writing on his Instagram handle, he wrote that he wants to clear up that it has been confirmed that his aunt was not a victim of coronavirus. Conor McGregor even thanked people for their heartfelt messages and asked them to stay close to their loved ones during these stressful times.

Conor McGregor aunt funeral: How Conor McGregor aunt coronavirus death came into the limelight

The 'Conor McGregor aunt coronavirus death' news made major headlines in Ireland after the former UFC lightweight Champion recently revealed that his aunt Anne Moore passed away in Ireland due to coronavirus. In an emotional Instagram post, Conor McGregor revealed that he can’t visit his hometown and meet his aunt’s family because coronavirus has taken six lives until now in Ireland. He said that he hates the situation, but can’t do anything. In a lengthy post, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor posted some pictures of his family including his fiancee Dee Devlin and their two children.

Conor McGregor aunt funeral

Conor McGregor himself attended his aunt's funeral on Monday. Apart from that, the Conor McGregor aunt funeral was attended by McGregor's wife Dee Devlin and Conor’s father, Tony McGregor. According to the report, the total number of people who attended the Conor McGregor aunt funeral was close to 100.

Conor McGregor aunt coronavirus: UFC star clarifies all doubts

Following the death of his aunt, Conor McGregor wrote a long message and at the end of the message, he seemed emotionally frustrated as he talked about the death of his aunt. The news of his aunt’s death came at the end of a post dedicated towards coronavirus. Apart from that he also cursed the virus while speaking about her death. His rant led to led to people assuming that McGregor's aunt passed away due to coronavirus. However, he later clarified that the virus didn’t affect her.

UFC coronavirus fight coming to an end

The UFC coronavirus fight finally seems to be coming to an end after UFC decided to postpone its next three scheduled events through April 11. The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, March 21, which was initially slated to be held in a full arena in London. The UFC also won't hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.