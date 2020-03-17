Tiger Shroff Urges Fans To Wear A Mask & 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; See Pic

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has now risen to nearly 130 after fresh cases were reported from several states on March 17. To reduce the spread of the pandemic, the government has taken strict measures by shutting public places like gyms, theatres, and more. Many Bollywood and Hollywood celebs have come forward to spread awareness about the pandemic on social media. Amongst them is Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff shared a picture of him wearing a mask. This picture is from one of his Baaghi 3 photoshoots. The mask seems to have been edited on his face using digital tools.Urging his fans to stay safe, he wrote, “Be safe, everyone. Wear a mask” on the picture.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 masked avatar here:

Tiger Shroff is not the only Bollywood celeb who is spreading awareness about coronavirus among masses. Previously, fans saw Anushka Sharma putting out a warning message for those who haven’t taken the pandemic seriously so far. Hollywood celebs like Khloe Kardashian have been sharing prayers via Instagram. Even Kylie Jenner is using her official Instagram page to announce news and updates related to Coronavirus.

In India, as per reports, Coronavirus has resulted in the death of three people so far. Government of each state is stressing on facts like washing hands and social distancing so that the spread of Coronavirus can be brought under control. Here are a few tips about how to stay Coronavirus free.

