NEET 2020: SC Allows NTA To Conduct Re-exam On Oct 14, Results On Oct 16

The Supreme Court has allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the aspirants on October 14 who failed to appear for the examination on September 13 due to either COVID-19 infection or residing in containment zones. In its decision, the apex court also said that the NEET Result 2020 will be released on October 16, two days after the re-exam.

The earlier exam guidelines released by the centre is likely to continue given the daily coronavirus reported across the country. Candidates appearing for NEET are allowed certain items and have to wear certain attire to get the entry in the examination hall. During the examination, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, including shoes, as per the dress code for NEET 2020. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted and candidates are only allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

If the candidates have to wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason, they need to report to the examination halls early for mandatory frisking. Handbags, jewellery, hats, smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the NEET 2020 exam venue. Items required inside the NEET exam halls are NEET 2020 admit card along with self-declaration form mentioning their health status and recent travel history. Other items allowed inside the hall area additional photograph valid photo ID, hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle, mask and gloves and PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable. The result will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

Read: NEET 2020: NTA Likely To Announce NEET Results Today At ‘ntaneet.nic.in’

Read: Centre Releases Revised SOP For Conducting Exams During COVID-19 Ahead Of NEET

A step-by-step guide to check NEET result 2020

Visit NEET Result 2020 official website ntaneet.nic.in

Look for ‘NEET result 2020’ which will be the main results tab.

Enter credentials registration number, password to find the NEET 2020.

Your NEET 2020 marks will be reflected on the page.

Keep an e-copy or a print a copy for future use of NEET result 2020.

Read: NEET 2020: SC Refuses To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement; Exam To Be Held On Sept 13

Read: US Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Vows To 'apply Law As Written' Ahead Of Senate Hearing