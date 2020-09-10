Centre Releases Revised SOP For Conducting Exams During COVID-19 Ahead Of NEET

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on September 13, the Centre on Thursday, issued revised guidelines for conducting exams amid Coronavirus (COVID-19). Apart from general health guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released specific guidelines for the planning of exams, transport to exam centres, movement within exam centres and SOP for applicants who develop symptom amid exams. The Supreme Court has dismissed all pleas seeking deferment of the exams, with state governments now preparing to hold exams.

Centre releases exam guidelines (key features)

Detailing the criteria for entry into exam centres, the govt has stated that only asymptomatic staff and students will be allowed inside centres and mandated wearing masks in the exam centres.

No bags, books of mobiles are allowed in exam halls and frisking may be undertaken post-Thermal screening if needed.

For movement inside exam halls, Centre has advised institutes to adopt contact-less processes like OR code, online, digital signatures

For pen and paper exams, Centre has advised opening answer sheets only 72 hours after collection and advised invigilators and applicants to sanitise their hands prior to receiving papers.

The Centre has also advised isolating students developing symptoms and informing the nearest medical facility if health deteriorates.

The NEET tussle

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) already releasing admit cards fir NEET exams, it has also detailed guidelines for aspirants appearing for the exam amid COVID - staggered time slots, temperature scans, separate isolation rooms for students displaying COVID-19 symptoms. The NTA has quoted SC's order stating, "We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted", in its decision to hold exams.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, floods in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, constricted travel amid lockdown in various states, students have sought to postpone the exams. Several activists have highlighted the undue stress thrust on students amid the pandemic to appear for exams while Universities and schools remain shut as ordered by the Centre. Apart from entrance exams like NEET and JEE, states like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi have opposed the Centre's order to conduct Final Year exams by September. These governments have informed the Supreme Court that it will be unable to conduct these exams amid the ongoing pandemic. Inspite of a Congress-led Opposition to conduct exams, NTA clocked that 74% attendance of JEE aspirants in the recently conducted exams.

