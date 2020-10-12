NEET 2020: NTA Likely To Announce NEET Results Today At ‘ntaneet.nic.in’

The National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to announce the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test or NEET result 2020 today that is October 12, 2020. Several reports in the ANI suggest that the results might be announced today. Students who have appeared for the annual examinations can check the website later in the day for the same.

NEET 2020 result date might be today

If the results are declared today, then it can be accessed on the official website. The link for the same is nta.ac.in. The examinations for NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020. There were over 15 lakh students registered, this time over 90% of students appeared for the examinations.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had taken to Twitter to say that the results will be announced in the coming week, that is this week. There are high chances that the results will be announced without any further delay in the announcement as per the minister. This is to aid the quick beginning of the coming year.

NEET 2020 answer key was released on September 26. Candidates were given a brief window to contest the answers. Apart from that, they were able to access the code-wise NEET 2020 answer key. NEET 2020 answer key was also available on the above-mentioned link.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check NEET result 2020

Log in to the NEET result 2020 official website that is link ntaneet.nic.in on the search bar on the NEET 2020 result date. It will take you to the homepage of the NEET result 2020 website. Look for ‘NEET result 2020’ which will be the main results tab. You will have to now start filling the information for NEET 2020. Input the registration number, password to find the NEET 2020. You will now to be led to the NEET result 2020 declaration page. Your NEET 2020 marks will be reflected on the page. Keep an e-copy or a print a copy for future use of NEET result 2020.

The NEET result 2020, NEET 2020 answer key (final) is likely to be out being after the September examinations were held following strict social distancing norms. The candidates were asked to write the paper maintaining 6 feet distance, wearing masks. The candidates were only being admitted into the examination centre after the hall tickets were being checked.

