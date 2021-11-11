Last Updated:

NEET 2021: 2 Delhi Govt School Students Among Toppers, CM Kejriwal Lauds Achievement

Delhi students Kushal Garg and Ishika Jain scored 700 out of 720 in NEET 2021. While Kushal is the son of a carpenter, Ishika's father runs a stationery shop.

NEET 2021

Out of the 496 aspirants who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, two Delhi government school students have inspired Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to laud their achievement. This year, Kushal Garg, the son of a carpenter, and Ishika Jain, whose father runs a stationery shop, scored 700 marks out of 720. They are among the top scorers from across India. 

On Wednesday, November 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the two students and all others who qualified for NEET.

“Wow! Sooo many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents, and teachers. Together, u have shown that It is possible (sic)”, CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Manish Sisodia congratulates students

“History created by a Delhi government school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass, House wife. Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you, (sic)” Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday, November 11. 

Last year, the government had announced that 569 students from Delhi government schools had qualified for the exams. NEET 2021 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 1 November 2021.

Lauding Ishika Jain's achievement, Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Another Delhi Govt school student Ishika Jain, from Surajmal Vihar school has also secured 700/720 marks in NEET… AIR 156, and secured seat in AIIMS!! Congratulations to Ishika. Her father (12th pass) runs a stationary shop while her mother (10th pass) is a house wife. (sic)"

