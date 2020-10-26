NEET 2021 Registrations For MDS Courses Starts From Today, See How To Apply Here

The National Board of Education has started the NEET 2021 registrations for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The registration process for MDS courses has started on the official website of the National Board of Education at nbe.edu.in. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the mentioned website and apply in the online registration process. Candidates can do the NEET 2021 applications online for the MDS courses till November 15, 2020. For all the people who are curious about the NEET 2021 MDS courses registration, here is everything you need to know about it.

NEET 2021 registrations for MDS courses

NEET MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination which is held for the admissions in MDS courses in various universities and institutions across India. Those candidates who have a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BDS degree are eligible to apply in the examination. The online submission of application in the NEET 2021 registration for MDS courses has started on October 26, i.e. today from 5 PM. NEET 2021 applications will be available for the candidates till 11.55 PM on November 15, 2020. There will be an edit window for candidates from November 17 to November 19, 2020, to make any changes in the NEET 2021 applications in MDS courses.

The final window to rectify the deficient or incorrect images is November 29 and November 30, 2020. After the NEET 2021 registrations for MDS courses, the admit cards will be issued on December 9, 2020. The NEET 2021 MDS examination is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2020. NEET 2021 MDS courses examination result will be announced by December 31, 2020, according to the official website of the National Board of Education at nbe.edu.in. Here is a look at how to apply in NEET MDS 2021.

Also Read | DMK Protests Against Governor For Delaying Nod To NEET Quota

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Guv Seeks 3-4 Weeks To Decide On Quota For Govt School Students Clearing NEET

How to do the NEET 2021 registrations for MDS courses?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Education at nbe.edu.in.

Look for the NEET 2021 registrations for MDS courses link and click on it.

Create a new registration ID by putting all the necessary details.

Duly fill the form and upload all the required documents.

Pay the NEET 2021 applications fee and click on submit.

Also Read | NEET, JEE Exams Next Year Should Be Based On Reduced Syllabus: Sisodia To Centre

For NEET 2021 syllabus and other details see information bulletin HERE

Also Read | NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Notice For Application Process Under NRI Quota

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and NEET 2021 information bulletin to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NEET 2021 syllabus.

Image Credits: Shutterstock