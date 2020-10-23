Tamil Nadu Guv Seeks 3-4 Weeks To Decide On Quota For Govt School Students Clearing NEET

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said that he needs three to four weeks time to take a call on providing reservation quota in medical courses for government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In his response to DMK President MK Stalin's request, Purohit said that he received a later regarding a Bill for providing 7.5 per cent reservation to the students studying in Government schools from to 6th to 12th standard and passed in NEET Exam for undergraduate medical admissions. Assuring that he is in consideration of the matter, the Governor said that he requires some time to arrive at a decision.

"I would like to inform you that I am seized of the matter and getting it examined from all angles. I need at least 3 to 4 weeks' time to arrive at a decision. The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who called on me recently": Tamil Nadu Governor.

MK Stalin seeks Governor's assent

DMK President had urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to a Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly, seeking to provide 7.5 per cent reservation in medical studies for government school students. In his letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, MK Stalin wrote, as the NEET results have been announced recently on October 16, the government school students could benefit from the reservation in this academic year itself. For this, the legislation requires immediate assent from the Governor, he added.

"Therefore, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the primary opposition party which supported the bill, I urge you to immediately give assent to the bill and help the fulfilment of the dream of government school students to an extent to pursue medicine as their profession," the letter stated.

(With inputs from agency)