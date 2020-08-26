NEET Admit Card 2020 Likely To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) level today, August 26. Despite the constant mass online campaigns, the NTA will be conducting the NEET UG 2020 on September 13 and reportedly more than 15 lakh candidates have registered. Once the admit card is released, all candidates will be able to download it from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in or click here Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage itself Enter your registration number and password Candidate’s admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out

NTA has already allotted centre city to all the candidates and it can also be checked on the official website or click here. Meanwhile, amid growing criticism over the agency conducting the examinations while the nation is rocked with coronavirus outbreak, NTA released a statement on Tuesday, August 25 that NEET UG 2020 will be held as scheduled on September 13. NTA added that the decision to proceed with the exam schedule was in the interest of the candidates.

COVID-19 advisory for NEET 2020

Since the examinations are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the exam, has revealed a detailed advisory for students keeping in mind the concerns regarding social distancing and personal hygiene. From making fresh masks being available at the exam centres to separate isolation rooms for candidates, NEET 2020 exams will be held with a series of precautions to prevent any spread of the novel coronavirus. Here is the list:

Fresh masks will be made obtainable on the examination facilities Students and invigilators are directed to observe strict social distancing and appropriate usage of sanitisers and thermal screening All people at the centre will be checked for temperature utilizing thermo-guns on the entry-level of the examination middle To minimise the chance of the COVID-19 spread, the NTA has said there will be separate isolation rooms for candidates exhibiting COVID-19 signs, or those having above regular physique temperature Candidates have additionally been requested for self-declaration, stating that they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 and haven’t been available in contact with anyone who examined constructively or had any signs within the latest previous. A kind with the stated particulars should be crammed by students and shall be signed in entrance of the invigilator on the respective examination centres Candidates who will violate the COVID-19 directives will be denied entry to the examination corridor To keep away from crowding on the time of entry into the examination halls, the candidates shall be given staggered reporting slots Seating Plan will allow candidates to sit at a safe distance from each other as per social distancing norms Candidates should take away the outdated masks and contemporary three-ply masks shall be supplied to all earlier than making an entry into the examination corridor Once the examination is over, candidates will solely be permitted to manoeuvre out in an orderly method (one candidate at a time)

