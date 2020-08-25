NTA Reiterates JEE & NEET Exams To Be Held As Scheduled, Lists Social Distancing Measures

Amid the increasing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET exams, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday reiterated that they would be held as scheduled. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mentioning that the JEE Main and NEET were already deferred once on the request of students, the organization recalled that the Supreme Court found no justification to postpone the exams. Revealing that the admit cards of NEET shall be released shortly, it said that adequate social distancing measures had been taken. Currently, there are 31,67,323 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 24,04,585 patients have recovered while 58,390 fatalities have been reported.

National Testing Agency (NTA) says, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively. pic.twitter.com/TUwxjxn0tl — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Read: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Highlights Bihar Floods, Says, 'Exams Should Be Postponed'

Social distancing measures by NTA

The NTA observed that over 99% of the candidates in both exams had got their first choice of centre cities. Additionally, the number of exam centres for JEE Main has been increased from 570 to 660. On the other hand, the NEET exam will now be conducted in 3843 centres instead of 2546 centres. In the case of JEE Main, the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000.

While the candidates for JEE Main shall be seated in alternate seats, the number of candidates per room in the NEET exam will be 12 instead of 24. Moreover, the entry and exit of candidates shall be staggered. The candidates have also been issued an advisory on proper social distancing. Also, the NTA has written to the state governments to extend support for ensuring that the candidates are able to reach their exam centres on time.

Read: NEET, JEE Main 2020: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Again, Asks Centre To File Review Plea In SC

COVID-19 crisis

At present, there are 7,04,348 active cases in India. The recovered cases are 3.4 times more than the active cases in the country. With active cases constituting only 22.2% of the total cases, India's recovery rate is now over 75%. Out of the total COVID-19 active cases in India, only 2.7% of patients are on oxygen support, 1.92% of patients are in ICU and 0.29% of patients are on ventilator support.

Read: SC Declines Plea On Holding NEET Abroad, Asks Students To Come Via Vande Bharat Mission