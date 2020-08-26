Holding NEET-JEE Now Favours Rich Kids; Poor Haven't Had Access: Subramanian Swamy

The demand for postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and JEE examinations is growing day by day even as the NTA has clarified that the given exams will take place as scheduled. While students and parents are raising their voice through various campaigns on social media using hashtags like SATYAGRAHagainstExamInCovid and #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID, the campaign has gone worldwide with climate activist Greta Thunberg backing the demand. In India, activists, politicians and celebrities have urged the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Among them is BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who on Wednesday took to Twitter and alleged glaring inequalities that will be faced by students if the examinations are taken at this juncture. Urging the Prime Minister to empathise, Swamy said that examination right now favours the children of rich parents in major cities as poor and lower-middle-class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Does government realise holding NEET /JEE exams at this juncture favours the children of rich parents in major cities? In the last 5 months the poor and lower middle class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study. PM can empathise! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Amid soaring coronavirus cases, it is purported that if the examinations are conducted then lives of around 25 lakh candidates will be at risk. While West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to postpone the exams, politicians across party line have joined the chorus - DMK chief Stalin, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, have all slammed the Central government.

Social distancing measures by NTA

Amid the increasing demand for the postponement of JEE and NEET exams, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday reiterated that they would be held as scheduled. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

The NTA observed that over 99% of the candidates in both exams had got their first choice of centre cities. Additionally, the number of exam centres for JEE Main has been increased from 570 to 660. On the other hand, the NEET exam will now be conducted in 3843 centres instead of 2546 centres. In the case of JEE Main, the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000.

While the candidates for JEE Main shall be seated in alternate seats, the number of candidates per room in the NEET exam will be 12 instead of 24. Moreover, the entry and exit of candidates shall be staggered. The candidates have also been issued an advisory on proper social distancing. Also, the NTA has written to the state governments to extend support for ensuring that the candidates are able to reach their exam centres on time.

