NEET Answer Key 2021 Likely To Release Today; Check Important Points Here

NEET Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021, soon. As per speculations based on the previous year's NEET exam, NTA is expected to release the NEET Answer Key 2021 latest by today or tomorrow. All those candidates who took part in NEET 2021 can check and download the NEET 2021 answer key by visiting the official website, once the answer key is released.

This year, more than 16 lakh candidates appeared for the medical and dental entrance examinations. Every year, the NEET Answer Key is prepared based on exam analysis by giant coaching institutes like Aakash and Allen as well. However, there is no specific date/time for the release of the official NTA NEET answer key 2021, but reports suggest that the official answer key will be out soon.

NEET Answer key 2021 Download: Follow these steps

STEP 1: To check/download the NEET Answer Key 2021, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, move to the candidate’s login section.

STEP 3: The browser will automatically redirect you to a new page where you must log in with your application number and password.

STEP 4: Post login, the NEET official answer key 2021 will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Check and save the NEET 2021 answer key.

NEET 2021 Answer Key: Important points to remember

Like every year, the National Testing Agency will be publishing the NEET 2021 answer key on the official website, and candidates are advised not to check or rely on other websites.

After the release of the NTA NEET 2021 answer key, an objection window will be opened by NTA on the official website, using which the candidates can raise valid objections.

Candidates must know that no other option is available to raise objections and they must use the official portal.

For raising objections, a fee is applicable without which the objection would be considered invalid.

If the experts find that the objection raised by the students is valid, then, the department will revise the answer key and publish the Final Answer Key afterward.

The NEET result in 2021 will be based on the final answer key.

The NEET Result 2021 is expected to be published on October 10, 2021.

Image: Shutterstock